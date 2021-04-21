Weather turns pleasant in Saudi Arabia after heavy snowfall, thunderstorms

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The weather turned pleasant in different parts of Saudi Arabia after the country faced a heavy snowfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Citizens from several cities, including the north-western city of Ha'il and the Aseer province, were seen posting photos of snow-covered deserts and mountains on the social media, reports Geo News. Heavy rains and snowfall were witnessed in Khamis Mushait, a city in south-west Saudi Arabia, Tanuma, and Al-Namas. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy thundershowers were expected in Jazan, Asir, Al-Bahah, Makkah and several other areas. Earlier this year, the country's Aseer region had experienced a heavy snowfall, urging locals and foreigners alike to flock to the plains to witness the spectacle. Half a century has passed since the temperature in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region dropped below freezing.