Wed Apr 21, 2021
Weather turns pleasant in Saudi Arabia after heavy snowfall, thunderstorms

April 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The weather turned pleasant in different parts of Saudi Arabia after the country faced a heavy snowfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Citizens from several cities, including the north-western city of Ha'il and the Aseer province, were seen posting photos of snow-covered deserts and mountains on the social media, reports Geo News. Heavy rains and snowfall were witnessed in Khamis Mushait, a city in south-west Saudi Arabia, Tanuma, and Al-Namas. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy thundershowers were expected in Jazan, Asir, Al-Bahah, Makkah and several other areas. Earlier this year, the country's Aseer region had experienced a heavy snowfall, urging locals and foreigners alike to flock to the plains to witness the spectacle. Half a century has passed since the temperature in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region dropped below freezing.

