0.512m ton wheat procured

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has procured 0.512 million tons of wheat which is 14.65 percent of 3.5 million tons procurement target. As of 19-April-2021, the department managed to procure 512,809 tons of wheat from growers. According to the breakup of purchased wheat, 6,619 tons were bought from Lahore, 519 tons from Faisalabad, 1,484 tons from Sargodha, 123,700 tons from Multan, 22,228 tons from Sahiwal, 109,038 tons from DG Khan and 249,222 tons from Bahawalpur were procured. According to an official, the department had so far distributed gunny bags among farmers for buying 1,310,846 tons of wheat.