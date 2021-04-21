Girl injured after slipping into threshing machine

MUZAFFARGARH: An eight-year-old girl was critically injured after slipping into a paddy threshing machine in a Kot Addu village on Tuesday. The victim identified as Fatima was rushed to the Tehsil hospital from where the medic referred her to Nishtar Hospital Multan following critical condition. According to rescuers, the girl was standing alongside of the machine during wheat harvesting. All of sudden, her hairs stuck in the belt of the threshing equipment. As a result, the hairs separated off with scalp skin, making her critically wounded. She was declared in dangerous condition of health, the hospital sources said.