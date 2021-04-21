Possibility of talks with India passes through Kashmir: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said Pakistan's relations with all Islamic countries are improving significantly and relations between UAE and Pakistan are like among two brotherly countries.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has not met Indian Foreign Minister in Dubai as possibility of talks with India goes through Kashmir,” he said, while talking to media persons on Tuesday.

Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan's stance on relations with India is explicit -- Pakistan does not want to instigate a war but all avenues of dialogue pass through Kashmir. He said that Pakistan's relations with all Arab Islamic countries are improving. “Pakistan's relations with UAE are very strong and stable,” he said.

He said the UAE has demonstrated its love for the people of Pakistan by extending the time period to pay debt for Pakistan, which hinted at strengthening relations between Pakistan and UAE.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon make a visit of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

“Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are based on faith and belief. Brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remained stable and stronger amidst baseless propaganda and rumours,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi said there have been conspiracies to test relations of Pakistan with the Islamic world, especially with Saudi Arabia, but all these conspiracies have always failed. He said that Pakistan can play important role for Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East projects.