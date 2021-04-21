PM wishes speedy recovery to Manmohan Singh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday wished former Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Through a tweet, the prime minister wished speedy recovery to former Indian PM. He also tweeted to condole the passing way of ex-IGP Nasir Durrani. “Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer,” he said.