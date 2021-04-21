Khaqan’s attitude towards Speaker condemnable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during the session. “It was unfortunate that he had been the country’s prime minister, but had always adopted a hypocritical attitude and did not know how to address the speaker,” Fawad said talking to the media after the National Assembly session. Referring to the PML-N leaders, Fawad said," For them chairs have come down, they haven't gone up and they have not reached these positions in terms of mental qualities."

He said all the members should adopt a polite attitude in the Parliament.

The minister expressed hope that the PML-N itself would condemn Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement against the speaker. Fawad said the national institutions were destroyed in the past when the opposition parties were in power.

The opposition parties, he said, tried their best to sell the PDM's churan (digestive mixture) and overthrow the government but failed. “Their duplicity had rather been exposed as they are fighting for Islamabad and not for Islam,” he added.

The minister said the Parliament should not be made a 'wrestling arena'. “The opposition should not make fun of the Parliament through their inappropriate words and acts,” he added.

The PTI Senator Faisal Vawda said in his reaction that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in the habit of foul-mouthing.

In a tweet, he asked Shahid Khaqan to stop threats and implement them if he has courage and then he would see a retaliation that his coming generations would remember.