close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 21, 2021

AIOU postpones BA final exams in Poonch, AJK

National

 
April 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) in District Poonch, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) till further orders. This decision was taken in the light of COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Office of the District Education Schools, Poonch, Rawalakot (AJ&K) in all schools of Poonch district from April 16 to 28.

Latest News

More From Pakistan