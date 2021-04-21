AIOU postpones BA final exams in Poonch, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) in District Poonch, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) till further orders. This decision was taken in the light of COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Office of the District Education Schools, Poonch, Rawalakot (AJ&K) in all schools of Poonch district from April 16 to 28.