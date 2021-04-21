close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
DC Kotla visits Civil Hospital

LALAMUSA: DC Saif Anwar Japa Tuesday visited Civil Hospital Kotla Arab Ali Khan and sought explanation from MS and a child specialist doctor over purchasing medicines from private medical stores and getting patients’ tests from private laboratories. The DC also ordered cases against two traders of Kotla Bazaar over violation of price lists.

