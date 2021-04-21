DC Kotla visits Civil Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: DC Saif Anwar Japa Tuesday visited Civil Hospital Kotla Arab Ali Khan and sought explanation from MS and a child specialist doctor over purchasing medicines from private medical stores and getting patients’ tests from private laboratories. The DC also ordered cases against two traders of Kotla Bazaar over violation of price lists.