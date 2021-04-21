Third wave of Covid-19 much severe: Nine deaths, 729 Covid-19 patients in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has proved to be much more severe in nature in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district with as many as 23,368 confirmed cases reported in the last four weeks at an average of around 835 patients reported per day along with 223 deaths caused by the virus in the last 28 days that makes eight deaths per day on average.

It is important that previously in over 12 months of the outbreak, nearly 65,000 cases were reported from the twin cities, till March 20 this year but the number of patients so far reported from the region has crossed the figure of 91,000.

It is also worth mentioning here that during the first year of the outbreak, a total of 1,228 patients died of the illness at an average of around 102 deaths per month though in the last one month, as many as 242 patients died of COVID-19 proving the third wave much more deadly as compared to the first two waves.

The number of patients being reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district show that the spread of coronavirus is still very much out of control though as per directives of both the federal and the provincial governments, the public and private educational institutions have started operating classes from 9th to 12th grade along with O/A level from April 19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 has claimed another nine lives from the twin cities taking death toll to 1,471 while as many as 729 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 91,155.

As many as 530 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 70,609 while the virus has claimed three more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 645. On Tuesday, there were 12,648 active cases of the disease from ICT.

Meanwhile, another 199 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 20,546 of which 17,569 patients have so far recovered. As many as six patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 825.

On Tuesday, there were 2,152 active cases of coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi of which 143 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2009.