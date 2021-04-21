Five shopkeepers booked over Covid-19 SOPs breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The city district administration Tuesday arrested two shopkeepers, booked five ones and sealed a shop on charges of violating corona SOPs. The authorities also imposed fine Rs 80,000 on shopkeepers for violating coronavirus SOPs. The regional transport authorities impounded nine vans and imposed Rs 21,000 fine on their owners during the last 24 hours.