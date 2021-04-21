close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

Five shopkeepers booked over Covid-19 SOPs breach

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

MULTAN: The city district administration Tuesday arrested two shopkeepers, booked five ones and sealed a shop on charges of violating corona SOPs. The authorities also imposed fine Rs 80,000 on shopkeepers for violating coronavirus SOPs. The regional transport authorities impounded nine vans and imposed Rs 21,000 fine on their owners during the last 24 hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan