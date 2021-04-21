Azma asks govt to buy corona vaccine

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has demanded the Punjab government immediately purchase corona vaccine. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said only vaccine from China reached Punjab in four months. Azma Bukhari said most of the health workers in Punjab fell victim to corona but the Punjab government had not yet vaccinated 20 per cent of doctors and paramedical staff. She questioned that the Punjab government had bought vehicles to vaccinate the citizens but when will it buy the vaccine? “ The PML-N leader alleged that the administration had also failed miserably in implementing the corona SOPs.