Vaccination of people of 50-59 years age starts today

LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to start the next round of coronavirus vaccination for people of 50-59 years of age group from Wednesday. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to make arrangements to make the next round of the vaccination successful. She urged citizens to get themselves registered at 1166 and secure their pin code for vaccination. "People of 50 to 59 years of age may now visit the vaccination centers with valid pin code and message," she added.