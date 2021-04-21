Cheques distributed among injured cops

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Tuesday distributed financial grant cheques among the police officers and officials who were tortured by the activists of a religious organisation during maintenance of law and order.

During a ceremony at Capital City Police Headquarters, the CCPO distributed cheques among 103 police officers, including inspectors Imran Mehboob, Asif Atta, Touqeer Anjum, sub-inspectors Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Naeem, Javed Akhtar and Tanveer. The CCPO distributed Rs 100,000 each among constables Israr Ahmad and Idress Ahmad who suffered severe injuries in violent protestors. SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior officers were present.