PM lays foundation stone of Jalozai housing project today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday will lay the foundation stone of the first housing project in Jalozai, Nowshera. Then at the Governor House, he will inaugurate the Darra Adamkhel Peshawar Road Rehabilitation Project at Peshawar. After this, the foundation stone of Chitral-Bonni-Mustuj-Shandor road project (153km) will be laid. He will also inaugurate the basement OPD block in Khyber Teaching Hospital.