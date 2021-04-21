Damaged houses: QWP asks govt to compensate people of S Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to honour its commitment regarding the payment of compensation to the people of South Waziristan whose houses were damaged in acts of subversion.

He made these remarks while talking to the participants of the sit-in from Makin area in South Waziristan. They have been staging the sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building for the last 20 days to urge the government to compensate the people of South Waziristan for the damage caused to their houses during militancy.

Sikandar Sherpao assured the participants of the sit-in that his party would spare no effort to highlight their problems at all forums and would stand by them at this critical juncture.

The QWP leader said that all segments of the society were compelled to stage protests for their rights due to the wrong policies of the government. He added the tribal people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country therefore the government should take steps to mitigate their sufferings.

He said that anomalies surfaced in the survey to assess the damage caused to the houses, asking the government to re-assess the loss and compensate the people properly.