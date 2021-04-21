UAE rolls over $2bn deposit after Qureshi’s trip

ABU DHABI: Pronouncing the UAE’s decision to roll over the $2 billion deposit by the Abu Dhabi Fund, United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the country’s commitment to extend every possible support to Pakistan.

This was discussed during a meeting late on Monday between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart, where they reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen cordial relations between their countries in diverse fields.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, technology, tourism and manpower, in a meeting held late on Monday. Qureshi thanked the UAE for its continued support and cooperation bilaterally, as well as at international fora. He lauded the UAE’s progress and development over the last five decades, attributing this achievement to the sagacious and visionary leadership of the nation.

He also outlined his plans for showcasing the history as well as the future potential of Pakistan-UAE cooperation at Expo 2020 Dubai in October 2021. Qureshi emphasised the need for nurturing and strengthening people-to-people linkages, as well as removing impediments that hamper travel between the two countries.

The foreign ministers also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to existing Pakistan-UAE ties. In this regard, they agreed to facilitate ministerial level visits from both sides.

Abdullah acknowledged the valuable role played by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE’s growth and prosperity. Qureshi thanked his counterpart, underscoring that the decision to roll over $2 billion reflected the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Expressing sincere appreciation for UAE’s warm hospitality, Qureshi reiterated his invitation to Foreign Minister Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity. Abdullah graciously accepted the invitation.

Afterwards, Qureshi reached Iran for a three-day official visit on Tuesday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif. He was warmly received by Iranian Foreign Minister’s Adviser and Director General at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Rasool Mousavi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officers at the Pakistani Embassy at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran.

In a video statement prior to his departure from the UAE to Iran on Tuesday, Qureshi said important regional matters would come under discussion during the visit to Tehran.

Qureshi mentioned that Iran, being a neighbour of Afghanistan, was an important country for Pakistan in view of pursuing efforts towards peace and stability in the country. He thanked the supreme leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and for taking a clear stance in this regard.

He said the meetings with Iranian leadership would also focus on strengthening bilateral relationship. The foreign minister mentioned that Iran had appreciated Pakistan’s proposal for establishing border markets and added that the matter would also be discussed.

He termed Iran not only Pakistan’s neighbour, but a “tested friend” and expressed desire to strengthen ties in all areas.

During the visit, Qureshi will hold delegation-level talks with Zarif. He will call on President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The foreign minister will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields. The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Qureshi’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 at the invitation of Qureshi, while the two foreign ministers met on March 30, 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020.