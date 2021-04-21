Two health workers among 137 daily Covid deaths

Ag APP

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed the lives of a doctor and nurse as Pakistan registered 137 more virus-related fatalities and 5,445 infections in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday amid a third wave surge.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Doctors Association identified the two healthcare workers as Dr Khair Mohammad Burki and nurse Nazia Sahiba. Dr Burki was in intensive care at a private hospital in Peshawar Hospital for several days before losing his life late Monday.

Sahiba, a senior nursing officer of the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, was on ventilator as well. After their deaths, the death toll of healthcare workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 61. A total of 151 have died across Pakistan since the pandemic began.

Across the country, active infections surged past the 80,000 mark, just a day after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar warned that oxygen supplies were “under stress”. According to NCOC data, active cases were 83,298 as of Tuesday.

Of the 137 corona patients who died in the period, 122 were hospitalised, of which 53 the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

Some 5,314 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 549 of whom were on ventilators. Ventilators occupancy remained high in KP and Punjab with an alarming 95 per cent full in Mardan, 88 per cent in Gujranwala, 85 per cent in Multan and 82 per cent in Lahore. The oxygen beds situation in Gujranwala was high at 85 per cent, followed by Peshawar 72 per cent, Nowshera 68 per cent and Swat 65 per cent. A total of 766,882 cases have been detected, while the death toll stands at 16,453.