NA puts off debate on expelling French envoy

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has postponed until Friday a debate on whether the country should expel the French ambassador following government’s negotiations with the banned religious outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The special session was held on Tuesday after interior minister Sheikh Rashid said in a video message that the government had held talks with the TLP leaders, who agreed to call off the protests after learning a resolution would be discussed in the assembly on the future of the French envoy.

During the special session of the National Assembly, the resolution demanding a debate on the issue of expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan was tabled in the National Assembly. The resolution, moved by Amjid Ali Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the publication of offensive caricatures by a French magazine in September last year.

It also regretted the attitude of French president encouraging elements hurting the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression. The resolution also called for “apprising all the European countries, especially France, of the gravity of this matter”.

It sought detailed discussions with all the Muslim countries to take up issue jointly on international forums. The resolution further stated: “This House also demands that the state should decide matters of international relations and no person, group or party can exert unnecessary illegal pressure in this regard.”

The mover, through the resolution, also demanded provincial governments to allocate specific sites for protests in all districts so that citizens’ daily life was not disrupted.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion authorising the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a special committee to consider the resolution, which was adopted by the House with a voice vote. The government and the opposition will engage with each other to develop a consensus on the issue.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi got into a heated argument with Qaiser, saying “Juta Utarkay Marunga”, apparently over the session that was called on short notice. The NA session, adjourned on Monday was previously scheduled to meet again on Thursday, but was called sooner because of the TLP talks.

Abbasi later said the proposed resolution was incomplete and requested time to add to it, stressing it would make for a united effort. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from the session, and asked what could be more important than the issue of “Namoos-e-Rasaalat (PBUH)”. JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mahmood asked the government to work with the opposition on the issue. The PPP decided to stay away from the proceedings.

PTI’s Asad Umar agreed said no one wants any dishonour against the Prophet (PBUH), and said if they wanted to go to the committee and add to the proposed resolution, they could do so. The Speaker then adjourned the session to Friday.

“We have fulfilled our agreement... we said that we will bring a resolution in the House and a resolution was presented,” Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said later. “Now if the opposition accepts it or not, or if they want to amend it and want changes, then it is a parliamentary process under which the matter will go ahead.”

Leaders from the TLP, however, told AFP their protests would continue, with a few thousand supporters staging a sit-in outside a mosque in Lahore.

Several police officers were killed in clashes with demonstrators this week, while 11 others were held hostage for several hours at a TLP mosque on Sunday, Lahore police said. The TLP says several of its supporters also died in skirmishes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pleaded with the group to end its campaign to oust the ambassador, saying the unrest was harming the nation. “It doesn’t make any difference to France,” he said in a national address broadcast on television. “If we keep protesting our whole lives we would only be damaging our own country and it will not impact [the West].”

The government banned the TLP last Wednesday — effectively labelling the group a terror organisation — and police arrested thousands of protesters during clashes, but Rashid said no action would be taken against them.

“Cases registered — including those under the fourth schedule — will also be withdrawn,” he said in his video message, referring to charges that fall under anti-terror laws.