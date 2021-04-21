Ten players allowed to return from Zimbabwe

LAHORE: Ten Pakistan players were on Tuesday granted approval to return from Zimbabwe, which is a category C country in the country’s travel guidelines.

The permission to the T20I cricketers has been given by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). CAA Director Air Transport Irfan Sabir has issued the notification in this regard.

Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz and Sharjeel Khan will reach Lahore on April 27 while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal and Haider Ali on April 28.

The CAA said that it will be mandatory for the cricketers to observe the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) by undergoing COVID-19 test and remaining under quarantine at home from seven to ten days.

Pakistan will play three T20I matches against Zimbabwe on April 21, 22 and 25. The visitors will also play two Test matches – from April 29 to May 3 and from May 7 to 11. The Test squad will return to Pakistan afterwards.