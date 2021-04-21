DG Sports Punjab tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh tested positive for the coronavirus.

Adnan had undergone a Covid-19 test two days ago after feeling the symptoms of fatal virus. He quarantined himself at home after finding the positive report of his test.

Expressing concern over Director General Sports Punjab’s positive Covid test, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti prayed for his quick recovery from this lethal virus.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said coronavirus is a deadly virus and complete precautionary measures are the only way to get rid of this virus.