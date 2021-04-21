Bayern Munich ‘says no’ to Super League, Rummenigge replaces Agnelli on UEFA board

BERLIN: Bayern Munich on Tuesday gave a clear “no” to a breakaway Super League as club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was elected to UEFA’s executive committee, replacing Juventus supremo Andrea Agnelli as a representative of the European Club Association (ECA).

Rummenigge made it clear that club world champions Bayern will not be joining the breakaway Super League of 12 clubs with six from England, as well as three each from Italy and Spain.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to make it explicitly clear that FC Bayern will not be taking part in the Super League,” said Rummenigge in a statement.

The 65-year-old was elected during an UEFA congress meeting in Montreux, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Rummenigge, whose term lasts three years, replaces Agnelli, who quit as ECA president amid plans for a new Super League with the Italian set to be vice-president of the controversial new competition.

Agnelli stepped down as head of the ECA as the body said it “strongly opposes” plans for a breakaway Super League with Juventus as one of the 12 rebel clubs.

Bayern’s president Herbert Hainer has also scorned the proposed breakaway competition.

“Our members and fans reject a Super League,” said Hainer.

“As FC Bayern, it is our wish and our aim that European clubs live the wonderful and emotional competition that is the Champions League, and develop it together with UEFA.

“FC Bayern says ‘no’ to the Super League.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was quick to praise Rummenigge as one of the “true lovers of football” as European football’s governing body fights the planned Super League.

On Monday, Rummenigge already said he was opposed to the Super League and “does not think” the breakaway competition will solve the European clubs’ financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.