Misbah wary of tricky conditions in Zimbabwe despite favourites tag

ISLAMABAD: National team’s head coach Misbahul Haq Tuesday cautioned his charges against a team that has nothing to lose as they would be playing pressure-free cricket, looking closely to exploit any apparent weakness of Pakistan to use the flow of match to their advantage.

In a virtual media talk from Zimbabwe, a day ahead of the start of the three-match T20 series against the hosts, Misbah said that pressure would be on the tourists while going into the series.

“Pakistan will be carrying the favourites tag especially after their back-to-back series wins in South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be under no pressure as they know that they have nothing to lose. Zimbabwe have nothing at stake and would surely be waiting for the Pakistan’s weaknesses and complacency turning the tide in their favour. In South Africa, both the teams had same chances of beating each other, so both landed at the wicket with the same pressure. Here the things are quite different. Pakistan will have to be on its toes throughout the series, trying to make it difficult for the hosts to get a sniff of a weak link.”

Misbah added that his team members were geared up to carry on the winning momentum. “It has never been easier to beat South Africa on their home ground in any series. However, now we want to carry forward the momentum going into the T20 series against Zimbabwe.”

The head coach admitted that conditions in Zimbabwe were different from what the team had faced anywhere else.

“Harare is the hub of cricket activities. The bounce is a bit more and at the same time conditions are bit different. Zimbabwe are used to play regularly at Harare Sports Club which hosts majority of domestic and international engagements.”

Misbah ruled out any unnecessary changes in the team that had recently defeated South Africa, saying that victory should be the prime objective. “We know that we have players waiting at the bench. We want to adjust them where it would be possible. However, we are in no mood to take unnecessary chances to de-shape the winning combination. All we want is victories and for that we have to stay focused. In case we go on to lose, everyone would start blaming the captain and team management.”

Regarding extra workload on key pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Misbah said they were well aware of that.

“We take every step and monitor his bowling in the nets too knowing well how much he needs to stay in the rhythm. So leave it to the team management to decide what is best for him or any other cricketer.”

The head coach, however, was worried about the middle-order’s performance in special context to their abilities to play spin.

“We are going to play the T20 World Cup in India and as such playing spinners effectively should be the key. Middle-order’s performance is indeed a matter of concern. At the same time, I feel that our middle-order did not get full exposure in the recent series. When it comes to bowling I feel the spinners’ role will also be important. Hopefully, the things would be much better in the coming series.”

Misbah added that it was unfortunate not to see Asif Ali and Haider Ali getting runs.

“We know they are talented. What we want is to give them a full run as we did in the case of Iftikhar and Khushdil Shah.”