Wed Apr 21, 2021
AFP
April 21, 2021

World airline federation blasts UK virus test ‘scam’

World

Paris: The chief of the International Air Transport Association on Tuesday said airlines are suffering a "scam" as pricey coronavirus tests are required of people travelling to Britain. "Nobody will object to having systems in place to protect health and making sure that people can travel safely. But everybody should object when we see evidence of people being ripped off," IATA boss Willie Walsh said during an online conference.

