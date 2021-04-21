close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
AFP
April 21, 2021

Czechs ask EU to expel Russian envoys

World

AFP
April 21, 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic on Tuesday called on its EU and Nato partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity, accusing Moscow of orchestrating an "unprecedented terror attack" on Czech territory.

Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said he would summon the Russian ambassador Wednesday to disclose further steps after the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats believed by Prague to be secret agents, and of 20 Czechs from Moscow in retaliation.

