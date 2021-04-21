Moscow ramps up Black Sea mly exercises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russia on Tuesday stepped up military exercises in the Black Sea, as Washington branded Moscow’s looming closure of key waters around Ukraine and Crimea an "unprovoked escalation". The exercises come as tensions have soared between Moscow and the West over Russia massing troops on Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.