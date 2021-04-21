Evidence ‘overwhelming’ in George Floyd trial: Biden

Minneapolis: President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for the "right" verdict in the racially charged trial of an ex-policeman accused of murdering George Floyd and described the case now before a Minneapolis jury as "overwhelming."

Biden’s unusually strong comments in the White House came on the tense, second day of jury deliberations. The president stressed that he would not be speaking out if the jury had not been sequestered, meaning that it is isolated from the public until it reaches a decision.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death during an arrest. The experienced officer, who is white, restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, even as the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man said repeatedly "I can’t breathe," then died.

The shocking incident, captured on video by bystanders and repeatedly replayed around the nation, ignited global protests against racial injustice and quickly became seen as a landmark test of US police accountability.

US cities are braced for possible violence, depending on the verdict, and Minneapolis is under an unprecedented security lockdown.

Biden told reporters he had spoken with the Floyd family by telephone and said "I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling. So I waited till the jury was sequestered and I called." "They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is," Biden said.