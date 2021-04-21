Govt custodian of South Punjab people’s rights: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is the custodian of rights of the South Punjab people and no one will be allowed to usurp them.

During a meeting with MPA Syed Iftikhar Gillani at his office, the CM pointed out that the employment quota for the youth of South Punjab was being allocated along with a separate development programme.

The MPA appreciated the strong stance of Usman Buzdar on the issue of the South Punjab Secretariat and said the CM was playing a historic role for the rights of South Punjab.Meanwhile, the chief minister regretted that some opposition parties tried to politicise the recent tragic incident in Lahore and termed their negative attitude deplorable. In a statement, he said that the opposition leaders tried to add fuel to the fire but their nefarious designs had been frustrated. The CM said that the opposition played a negative role by dividing the nation when it needed unity and sanity.

This irresponsible attitude would be remembered in history in bad words, he said and emphasised that the country needed unity. He said the glory and grandeur of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) cannot be expressed in words as Almighty Allah has made him a true benefactor of humanity.