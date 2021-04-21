close
Quebec’s secularism law

World

Montreal: A Quebec court on Tuesday upheld most of a controversial secularism law -- excepting English-speaking teachers, for example -- that prohibits public servants from wearing religious symbols at work in the Canadian province. Quebec in 2019 legislated the ban on wearing a crucifix, yarmulke or hijab, as well as enshrined into law a previously adopted rule that denies government services to people wearing face veils.

