close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 21, 2021

Spain extends ban on Brazil, South Africa arrivals

World

AFP
April 21, 2021

MADRID: Spain on Tuesday extended its ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa until May 11 to curb the spread of new coronavirus strains. Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries. The only exceptions are for passengers in transit who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.

Latest News

More From World