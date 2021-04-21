Spain extends ban on Brazil, South Africa arrivals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain on Tuesday extended its ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa until May 11 to curb the spread of new coronavirus strains. Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries. The only exceptions are for passengers in transit who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.