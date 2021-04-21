close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
AFP
April 21, 2021

Moscow mayor

World

Moscow: The mayor of Moscow said on Tuesday the coronavirus situation had deteriorated in the Russian capital and announced a vaccination campaign for the elderly to avoid reimposing virus restrictions. Life in Moscow, the centre of Russia’s outbreak, has all but returned to normal, with officials in January ending restrictions on in-office workers and allowing bars and restaurants to work through the night.

