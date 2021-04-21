Moscow mayor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: The mayor of Moscow said on Tuesday the coronavirus situation had deteriorated in the Russian capital and announced a vaccination campaign for the elderly to avoid reimposing virus restrictions. Life in Moscow, the centre of Russia’s outbreak, has all but returned to normal, with officials in January ending restrictions on in-office workers and allowing bars and restaurants to work through the night.