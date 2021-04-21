Moscow ramps up Black Sea mly exercises

close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
April 21, 2021

Moscow ramps up Black Sea military exercises

World

April 21, 2021

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday stepped up military exercises in the Black Sea, as Washington branded Moscow’s looming closure of key waters around Ukraine and Crimea an "unprovoked escalation". The exercises come as tensions have soared between Moscow and the West over Russia massing troops on Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

