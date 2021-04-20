AEOs stage sit-in against CEO education

VEHARI: Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of the whole district staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office against suspension of their colleagues and raised slogans against the CEO education.

Addressing the protestors, Assistant Education Officers Association district president Waheed Aslam accused Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohaib Imran of having personal grudge against their colleagues.

He said AEOs of the province had staged a sit-in for eleven days and ministers Raja Basharat and Firdous Ashiq Awan held talks with the protesters and announced acceptance of their demands. The ministers had announced incentives, including regularisation of the AEOs. He said all AEOs of the province except Vehari were reinstated.

He said the Vehari CEO appointed his blue eyed SST teachers as AEOs. Waheed demanded the government transfer the CEO from Vehari forthwith. AEOs association district secretary general Muhammad Mueen urged the Punjab Education Minister to take action against the CEO.

The AEO’s information secretary said their protest would continue till the acceptance of their genuine demands. When contacted, CEO Sohaib Imran said he appointed AEOs according to regulations. He denied having any grudge against anybody.