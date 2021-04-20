Strict action being taken against overcharging

Islamabad: As many as 380 complaints submitted by the consumers to the Complaint Redressal Magistrates have been addressed and fine worth Rs15 lakhs imposed on shopkeepers found involved in violation of the orders issued by the local administration.

According to the details, the local consumers are continuously approaching couple of Complaint Redressal Magistrates deputed by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad against overcharging, violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and use of Polythene bags in the markets.

In addition to this, twenty nine special magistrates have also been deputed in the federal capital to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat informed that District Fine Collection mobile app has also been launched to assess the performance of all the assistant commissioners and magistrates who are required to enter all inspections related data on it.

Malik Anwar, a consumer, said “It is good to see that the consumers can now register their complaints using social media platforms, WhatsApp, official helpline and Islamabad City Mobile App.”

He said: “Overcharging is one of the main problems and prompt action is needed to curb this illegal practice. It is now responsibility of the consumers to register complaints if they find irregularities anywhere in the markets and commercial centres.”

Amir Gondal, another consumer, said “I visited Aabpara Market and rate lists were displayed at every shop. I bought fruit and vegetables according to the rates given in the rate lists.”

He said “These types of measures should be taken for whole year because the issue of over pricing always haunts the consumers everywhere in markets and bazaars.”