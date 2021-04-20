Drive launched against fake number plates

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has started a move against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake number plates plying on various roads of the city.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the operation has been started against vehicles bearing fake number plates or revolving blue light, tinted glasses and without number plate vehicles to curb crime rate in the city. He said the city traffic police has been strictly directed to act against fake number plates and revolving lights vehicles without any fear or undue favor.

“The vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates,” he warned, adding that stern action would be taken against those who have installed revolving light on their vehicles impersonating as police officers.