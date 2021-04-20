8 COVID-19 deaths, 582 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 582 new COVID-19 patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 90,426 while the virus has claimed another eight lives from the region taking death toll to 1,461.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that as many as six patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and two from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 523 new patients have been reported from ICT and 59 from Rawalpindi district.

Death of another six COVID-19 patients from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the federal capital to 642. To date a total of 70,079 patients have been reported from the federal capital of which 56805 have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 12,632 on Monday.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Monday that as many as 7,417 child patients from birth to 10 years of age have so far been reported positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital along with 6,405 cases from 11 to 20 years of age.

Data provided by DHO ICT reveals that 10.66 per cent of all patients so far reported from ICT were from birth to 10 years of age while 9.2 per cent from 11 to 20 years of age. 20.4 per cent of patients from ICT were from 21 to 30 years of age and 28.48 per cent from 31 to 45 years of age. 19.2 per cent of all patients were from the age of 46 to 60 years while 10.4 per cent were between the age of 61 and 80 years. Only 0.98 per cent of the patients reported from ICT were from the age of over 80 years.

From Rawalpindi district, two more deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours have taken death toll to 819. Meanwhile, confirmation of 59 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 20,347 of which 17,356 patients have recovered.

On Monday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,172 of which 124 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,048 were in home isolation.