Aviation minister says reshuffle in cabinet prerogative of PM

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said cabinet reshuffle was prerogative of the prime minister and the government was fully committed to providing relief to all segments of society especially during Ramazan. He said this while talking to media here at his resident, Pind Noshaweri House the other day.

He said the Punjab government had earmarked more than Rs100 billion development package for rural and urban areas of sub-division Taxila. He said Sehat Sahulat Programme is a social health protection initiative of the government providing free of cost health insurance in the form of Sehat Insaf Card and in this connection, Christian Hospital Taxila (CHT) is also included in Sehat Insaf panel and Sehat Insaf card holders can get heath facilities from this hospital free of cost. He claimed that after coping with financial challenges, weak economy and the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now on the path of development and prosperity. He said the construction of dual road from Chowk Sariakala to Balahar Stop would be completed on time and utilisation of quality material and transparency must be ensured.