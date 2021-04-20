Revenue Kutchehry

SARGODHA: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry was held at the Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood and Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahrukh Khan Niazai, Assistant Commissioner Umer Daraz Gondal, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and patwaris were also present. The commissioner said that the Kutchehry was being held on the first working day of every month and land related problems of people would be solved on-the-spot.