Tue Apr 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Police register case against 3,000 TLP workers

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Nawankot police registered a case against 3,000 workers of TLP for abducting the personnel of law enforcing agencies, damaging public and private property, resorting to firing and on other criminal charges.

The FIR was registered under Sections 365, 324, 353, 452, 422, 186, 147, 148, 149, 436, 290, 291, 379, 106 PPC and Anti Terrorism Act 1997, on the complaint of an ASI Muhammad Iqbal posted at Nawankot police station.

As per complainant, at least three thousand TLP workers attacked the Nawankot police station after the police foiled their attempt to block the road by parking trucks. They uprooted the gate of the police station, ransacked different offices and kidnapped the police personnel including DSP Nawankot.

