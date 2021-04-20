MULTAN: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sadar Usman Buzdar, the ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’ programme launched in all districts of the province on Monday. The four-week programme was aimed at improving public service delivery. A campaign had been launched against graffiti and to eradicate stray dogs. The monitoring of prices, crackdown on illegal constructions and hoarders would also be a part of the campaign. All the departments would collect baseline data and geo-tag it and share it with the PITB.

The Punjab Information Technology Board had developed an App in this regard. Field activities would be monitored through the App. In addition, through the App, citizens would also be able to give feedback on the activities of the departments. The performance of the departments would be reviewed on a weekly basis. Reward for better performance would be given followed by action against those for showing poor performance. Cleaning would also be started in Multan from next Saturday. Under the zero-waste campaign, the Waste Management Company would remove all the waste and debris from the city and carry out special cleaning of highways. The company would bring all the machinery to the field and repair the dysfunctional waste containers. In addition, a special control room would be set up for receiving citizens’ complaints about cleanliness.

The City District Administration officials said that the facilities available in the Ramazan Bazaars would be further enhanced in the first week and the bidding in the Vegetable Market would also be monitored.