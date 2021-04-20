Russian businessmen call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday discussed increased cooperation with Russian businessmen in large scale manufacturing, railways and energy sector.

To this effect, a delegation of leading Russian businessmen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Lead by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman Board of Directors TMK and President of Sinara group, the delegation included Mikhail Popov, Alexander Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Parkhomchuk, Vladimir Shcherbatykh, Anton Zubikhin, Evgenii Poplavskii and Maxim Pavlov. The Pakistani side was consisted of Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari, Tabish Gauhar, Atif Bokhari and other senior officials. According to the Prime Minister Office, increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in large scale manufacturing, railways and energy sector was discussed in detail during the meeting. Both sides agreed upon expediting the projects that are already in the pipeline.

The prime minister reiterated the incumbent government's resolve to provide business friendly environment to investors to attract much needed FDI. The team showed keen interest to invest in different projects in Pakistan.