Pak livestock may tap over $8b Chinese bovine meat market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A recent report issued by Pakistan Business Council identifies various issues for redressal to enable Pakistani livestock traders to capture a significant portion of the $8.2 billion bovine meat market next door.
According to Gwadar Pro, the report, “Scaling up bovine meat exports of Pakistan”, presents a sectoral review of livestock trade and meat processing in Pakistan.
It notes that China imported $8.2 billion worth of bovine meat in 2019, but Pakistan had no share in this huge market despite geographical proximity and concessions offered by the Chinese government.