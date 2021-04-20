Pak livestock may tap over $8b Chinese bovine meat market

ISLAMABAD: A recent report issued by Pakistan Business Council identifies various issues for redressal to enable Pakistani livestock traders to capture a significant portion of the $8.2 billion bovine meat market next door.

According to Gwadar Pro, the report, “Scaling up bovine meat exports of Pakistan”, presents a sectoral review of livestock trade and meat processing in Pakistan.

It notes that China imported $8.2 billion worth of bovine meat in 2019, but Pakistan had no share in this huge market despite geographical proximity and concessions offered by the Chinese government.