PM to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki Monday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia soon.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Kingdom before or soon after the Eid,” Maliki announced and said the prime minister would meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

On April 2, Imran Khan had accepted Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to visit the Kingdom.

In a telephonic conversation earlier this week, MBS had extended an invitation to the premier. The date for the visit will be finalized later.

During the conversation, Mohammed bin Salman had expressed a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states heads discussed environmental protection bids.