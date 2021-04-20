close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Cleric arrested for torturing student

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

HARIPUR: The in-charge of a seminary was arrested Monday for allegedly subjecting a student to corporal punishment and fracturing his arm, police officials said.

They said that Qari Khan Muhammad, the peshimam of a mosque, approached the Haripur district police officer with a written complaint, accusing Raja Tahir Mehmood, in-charge Rehmania madrassa for beating his son Muneeb-ur-Rahman 10, with bamboo stick. The complainant stated that his son was learning the Holy Quran by heart. He alleged that his teacher beat him up with a bamboo stick that fractured his right arm.

The medical examination of the child confirmed the fracture after which the police arrested the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan