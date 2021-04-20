Cleric arrested for torturing student

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: The in-charge of a seminary was arrested Monday for allegedly subjecting a student to corporal punishment and fracturing his arm, police officials said.
They said that Qari Khan Muhammad, the peshimam of a mosque, approached the Haripur district police officer with a written complaint, accusing Raja Tahir Mehmood, in-charge Rehmania madrassa for beating his son Muneeb-ur-Rahman 10, with bamboo stick. The complainant stated that his son was learning the Holy Quran by heart. He alleged that his teacher beat him up with a bamboo stick that fractured his right arm.
The medical examination of the child confirmed the fracture after which the police arrested the accused.