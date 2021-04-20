Khattak hopes PTI govt to complete term in office

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak claimed on Monday that masses were joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because of its people-friendly policies.

“The government faces no threat from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) opposition alliance as its leader are out to hide their corruption and ill-gotten wealth,” he said this in a meeting with ex-Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam activist Muhammad Waleed Akhtar here. The JUI activist quit his party and announced joining the PTI on this occasion. Former candidate for the by-election on PK-63 constituency Mian Umar Kakakhel was also present.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM was now a closed chapter as its leaders were now only issuing statements and had no agenda for the welfare of people.

He alleged that the PDM was an unnatural alliance and it had nothing to do with democracy.

The defence minister was critical of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and accused him of resorting to undemocratic methods to dislodge a constitutionally elected PTI government.

He defended the graft cases which the opposition parties’ leaders were facing in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).