Coronavirus takes 21 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The nonstop coronavirus on Monday took the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll of medics dying of the viral infection to 59 in the province.

The latest victim of the infectious disease was Dr Mohammad Kamil. He had retired from the Health Department as a medical officer. Dr Mohammad Kamil had contracted the coronavirus a few weeks ago that turned into pneumonia. He was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex where his condition deteriorated and was put on a ventilator.

He was declared dead on Monday after remaining on the ventilator for some time. Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed 21 more lives in KP on Monday, taking the toll to 2,920.