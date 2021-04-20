close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
KI
Khalid Iqbal
April 20, 2021

TLP supporters picket Lal Haveli, criticise Sh Rashid

Top Story

KI
Khalid Iqbal
April 20, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters Monday gathered round Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s Lal Haveli and raised full-throated slogans against him.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the police and Rangers to enhance the security of interior minister and his residence.

The staff locked all the doors and windows of the Lal Haveli.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas reached the spot along with a heavy contingent of police and Rangers to avoid any untoward incident.

Police and other law enforcement agencies also conducted a search operation in the area adjacent to the Lal Haveli and investigated suspicious persons there. Plain clothes security officials have also been deployed in the area.

The angry supporters wanted to stage a sit-in but the local administration convinced them to register their protest and disperse peacefully.

Latest News

More From Top Story