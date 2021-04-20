US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

ISLAMABAD: The United States has invited Pakistan to President Joe Biden’s Climate Change Conference after initially excluding it from the list of attendees, Geo News reported Monday.

Following Pakistan's initial exclusion from the summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had responded by saying that he was “puzzled at the cacophony".

“[Pakistani] government's environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change,” explained the PM.

The omission of Pakistan from the list of invitees to the conference had raised concerns as the country is among those most vulnerable to climate change. As per the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, issued by German Watch, a non-profit organisation, Pakistan is the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change. However, after a few weeks, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry penned a letter to the Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. The special envoy invited Aslam on behalf of the US President to express his views on climate change during the summit. “The meeting aims to find ways to strengthen joint global efforts against the climate crisis,” the letter from the US official to Aslam said.