Vehari AEOs stage sit-in against suspension of their colleagues

VEHARI: Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of the whole district staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office against suspension of their colleagues and raised slogans against the CEO education. Addressing the protestors, AEO district president Waheed Aslam accused Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohaib Imran of having personal grudge against their colleagues.