close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 20, 2021

Vehari AEOs stage sit-in against suspension of their colleagues

National

 
April 20, 2021

VEHARI: Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of the whole district staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office against suspension of their colleagues and raised slogans against the CEO education. Addressing the protestors, AEO district president Waheed Aslam accused Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohaib Imran of having personal grudge against their colleagues.

Latest News

More From Pakistan