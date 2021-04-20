Trader commits suicide in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A trader allegedly committed suicide in Jacobabad. He was found in his room dead with a pistol.Reports said a renowned trader Qalandar Bakhsh Jakhrani allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself dead with a pistol. He was found in his room in the limits of Sadr Police Station in Jacobabad. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, while the wife of the trader told the police that he had returned from Sukkur after purchasing some cattle and before entering the room, he advised her to look after the kids. She further said after 15 minutes, she heard a gunshot from the room.