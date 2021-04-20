Three people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including two relatives of an advocate, were killed and others injured in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Monday.

Reports said some unidentified armed assailants in village Larhi Ujjan of Gambat, district Khairpur, attacked Advocate Iqbal Ujjan’s house and resorted to indiscriminate firing on the sleeping inmates of the advocate’s house. A woman, Rahat Khatoon Ujjan, sister, and a boy Wazeer Ujjan, nephew of advocate, were killed on the spot, while Namaat Khatoon was injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to GIMS for medico-legal formalities.

The police claimed that the attackers allegedly belonged to Nareja clan, because Ujjan and Nareja clans had a dispute over possession of agricultural land. In another incident, a fraudulent Pir tortured a girl to death. Reports said the girl was a resident of Ghahano Khoso in Tangwani area of district Kashmore; she was brought to the Pir by her own parents. Reports said the fake Pir in the presence of the parents, started to beat the girl with a stick. After her death, the Pir managed to escape from the scene.